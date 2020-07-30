Share:

ISLAMABAD-Jemima Goldmsith ensured she brightened an already sunny day as she ventured out in a colorful sweater. The British producer, 46, inevitably caught the eye thanks to her distinctive rainbow striped top while running errands in London. With garishly colored stripes decorating its front, the sweater commanded attention as Jemima made her way onto the street. She added to her look with a pair of blue skinny jeans, while casual black and white Converse trainers rounded things off. Keeping her accessories to a minimum, Jemima opted for little more than a large black handbag during her latest public appearance. With new health guidelines recommending face coverings be worn in shops across the United Kingdom, the producer ensured her own mask was firmly in place. Jemima was married to president of Pakistan and former cricketer Imran Khan, 67, from 1995 to 2004. The former couple have two adult sons from their nine-year marriage, Sulaiman Isa and Kasim.