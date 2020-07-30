Share:

ISLAMABAD-She has been working from home under lockdown. But Jessica Alba ventured back into the office recently. The actress and businesswoman, 39, was seen heading to The Honest Company in Los Angeles. Jessica didn’t leave home without her protective face mask, ensuring she was keeping herself and others protected from COVID-19. The Into The Blue star tapped into her feminine side with a pretty, floral print mask.The face covering complimented her striped button down shirt, which was tucked into her stylish Capri pants.Though loose-fitting, the trousers accentuated Jessica’s slim waistline.Wearing a circular purse across her body and a larger backpack over her shoulder, Jessica looked like she was going to be pretty busy that day.Luckily, she had a large bottle of water handy to quench her thirst.