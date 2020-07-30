Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Jamaat e Islami (JI) has decided not to participate in the upcoming opposition parties’ APC. While talking to The Nation a close aide of Senator Siraj ul Haq said that major parties including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have contacted the JI leadership to convince them to join the APC. The source within the party further revealed that JI will launch its own protest campaign against the government after Eid. While answering a question the source replied that JI believed that APC was organised for nothing else but to save the corrupt faces of opposition; adding that they will not be part of such blackmailing. It is important to mention here that earlier in 2019, the JI was had not participated in JUI-F’s Azadi March and had termed it a campaign for saving black sheep within the opposition.