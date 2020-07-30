Share:

ISLAMABAD-Madonna twice posted a video of doctors supporting the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a ‘cure’ for the novel coronavirus after it was retweeted by President Trump before being removed for ‘misinformation’ by Twitter, Facebook, and Youtube. The pop star seemed to ignore the warnings of falsehoods in the video and was slammed by fans on. Madonna, 61, showed support for the doctors shown in the video, including Dr. Stella Immanuel who has a history of believing in satanic plots and that endometriosis is caused by ‘demons’ among other outlandish claims. She shared the videos of doctors describing the malaria drug as a ‘cure’ for COVID-19 to her 15.4 million followers. ‘The Truth will set us all Free,’ she wrote. ‘But some people don’t want to hear the truth.’