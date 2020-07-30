Share:

ISLAMABAD-Maisie Peters took to social media on Monday (July 27) to share her take Taylor Swift’s new track “Betty,” and ended up earning praise from none other than the superstar herself.

“It’s important @taylorswift13 knows that i would die for betty,” the rising singer-songwriter captioned the video of her tender, piano-driven cover of the Folklore highlight. “You heard the rumors from Ines/ You can’t believe a word she says/ Most times, but this time it was true/ The worst thing that I ever did/ Was what I did to you,” the teen croons over spare, ruminative piano on the track’s confessional pre-chorus.

One day later, Swift took particular note of Peters’ cover. “My ears have been blessed on this fine Tuesday,” she replied on Twitter along with several praying hands emojis.

Released with less than 24 hours notice on Friday (July 24), Swift’s eighth album has taken the internet by storm, with multiple hashtags related to the indie-leaning LP trending on social media in the days following its surprise unveiling. As explained by the singer on YouTube prior to the album’s release, “Betty” depicts one-third of Folklore’s “Teenage Love Triangle” trio of songs along with lead single “Cardigan” and fellow standout “August.” Thus far, Folklore is already on track for the largest opening sales week of 2020, moving over 500,000 units in the first three days following its release. The last release to earn that same amount in a week was Swift’s previous album Lover, which debuted at No. 1 in Aug. 2019 with 867,000 units earned.