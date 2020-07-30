Share:

RAWALPINDI- A man stabbed to death his 35-year-old wife in the jurisdiction of Police Station (PS) Westridge, informed police spokesman on Wednesday. The murderer identified as Shakoor Butt managed to escape from the scene after committing crime, they said. Police registered a murder case against the killer on complaint of Muhammad Khan, the father of deceased. According to details, Shakoor Butt killed his wife Samina Anjum over a domestic dispute in their house located at Cantt View Colony.

The man attacked wife with a blunt knife and stabbed her to death.

The killer fled from scene. Police arrived on the scene under command of ASP Cantt Circle Kamran Hameed and collected evidences from crime scene. Rescue 1122 was called in and the rescuers shifted the dead body to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for post-mortem.

SP Potohar Division Syed Ali told media that man killed his wife over domestic dispute while a case was registered against accused on complaint of father of the woman. He said police are looking for the fleeing killer and would arrest him soon.