KARACHI-Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Wednesday said that number of coronavirus patients were decreasing but it had not been ended and the citizens should be very careful on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha. The people should avoid gatherings and adopt precautionary measures and follow Standard Operating Procedures while performing religious obligations on Eid-ul-Adha.”The infection may spread if we don’t follow SOPs,” he added.

He said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has completed all necessory measures at hospitals and was also providing free of cost testing facility. “It is a joint responsibility not only keep ourselves save from infection diseases but also ask our beloved ones to adopt preventive measures,” he added.

The Mayor also asked the citizens to follow SOPs while visiting cattle markets and not to take children with them. The people should follow health advisory regarding Congo virus. He appealed to the citizens not to throw offal of sacrificial animals in drains and roads but dump the same on the place fixed for such purpose.

Akhtar said that offals should be dumped around airport so that the planes could be saved from birds. Concerned department of KMC would carry out fumigation at tail-end areas and small streets.

He added that District administrations would be given assitance so that the people could have cleaned environment for sacrificing their animals. He said that it was our city and we should play our due role by keeping our homes, streets, raods and city clean. The Mayor also asked the citizens to keep the place where sacrificial animals were kept disinfected and disposed of offals at fixed places. He said that the surge in dengue patients was witnessed in July to September and majority of patients belonged to Karachi. The people should use mosquito repellent and visit doctor if develop symptoms.

Local transmission of COVID-19 increases

The local transmission of coronavirus in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur and other cities of northern Sindh seemed increasing due to non compliance of Covid-19 SOPs and lack of awareness. Reports said the paramedical staff, who used Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while treating Covid-19 patients did not follow the standard procedures for wearing the PPE. It was witnessed that the paramedical staff, instead of leaving PPE at the isolation facilities, was being seen in markets wearing the same PPE.