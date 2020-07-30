Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday said that there was no plan to ban international exams like the O and A level. In a Tweet, Shafqat said “unnecessary rumors were floating around that the government has decided to ban international exams like O and A level or Baccalaureate. There is no truth in this. These exams will continue”. Earlier, speculation had erupted across the country that foreign degrees would be banned after the government announced its intention to enforce a uniform curriculum.