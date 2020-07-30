Share:

SARGODHA - The district environment committee has approved NOC for leasing out 14 different blocks of the minerals department. The approval was accorded in the district environment committee meeting chaired by DC Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh in his office on Wednesday. The meeting was informed that the lease of 12 blocks of stone and 2 blocks of sand in Kot Momin, Sillanwali and Sargodha tehsils was coming to an end in December while the new lease was subject to the issuance of NOC from the Environment Committee. The DC directed the contractor not to pollute the environment. He banned blasting on blocks near the populated areas and directed to break stones with a drill.