ISLAMABAD - Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority Ogra) Wednesday recommended the government an increase of Rs 7 per litre in the petrol price and Rs 9.50 per litre in the High Speed Diesel (HSD) price.

As per the calculation, Ogra has recommended increase in prices of all the petroleum products including Motor Spirit (MS-Petrol-92 RON), HSD, Super Kerosen Oil (SKO) and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) for the month of August.

As per the Ogra summary, a hike of Rs 6 each has been proposed in the price of SKO and LDO respectively.

In case the government approved the OGRA calculations, the price of Motor Spirit (MS-Petrol-92 RON) will go up to Rs 107.11 per litre from the existing Rs 100.11 per litre, HSD will go up to 110.96 per litre from the existing Rs 101.46 per litre. Similarly, the price of SKO will increase to Rs 65.32 from the existing Rs 59.32 per litre and the price of LDO will go up to Rs 62.21 from the existing Rs 56.21 per litre.

It is worth mentioning that for the month of July the government had increased the oil prices by up to 66.09 percent and hiked the prices of petrol by Rs 25.58 per litre and High-Speed Diesel by Rs 21.31 per litre.

For the month of July the government, while completely ignoring the OGRA had increased the prices of all the petroleum products with immediate effect for the remaining days of June and coming month of July.

The government is likely to make decision on the Ogra recommendation tomorrow.