Share:

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday recommended to the Petroleum Division that the prices of petroleum products be raised.

In a summary sent to the Petroleum Division, the OGRA has recommended price hikes of Rs.7 per liter in petrol and Rs 6 per liter in Light Diesel Oil.

The regulator has also suggested Rs 9.50 per liter in price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) and an increase by Rs 6 in the price of Kerosene Oil for the month of August 2020. New prices of petroleum products will be announced after approval by Prime Minister Imran Khan.