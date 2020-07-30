Share:

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui has emphatically denounced limitations forced by Indian experts on Eid-ul-Azha supplications in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She said burden of limitations on petitions on one of the most significant days of the Islamic schedule speaks to finish slight by the Indian government for the conclusions of the Muslims of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. She said it is additionally an egregious infringement of their major opportunity of religion. She expressed this while tending to week by week news preparation in Islamabad on Thursday.

She asked the global network, the United Nations, and human rights and helpful associations to pay heed to glaring refusal of the strict rights and opportunities of the Kashmiri individuals infringing upon worldwide laws and shows.

Answering an inquiry, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said that Pakistan will proceed with its endeavors in featuring Indian Occupation Forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir before the world. She said that the Foreign Office will run a crusade in such manner through its missions over the world.

Censuring the initiation of Hindu Temple in Aodhya, she said that BJP drove Modi system changed over common India into a Hindu state advancing Hindutva Ideology. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has a few time featured Modi's brutalities against minorities including Muslims and asked the global network to approach and stop India. She said universal human rights associations additionally, in its reports, featured Indian state psychological warfare and brutalities through its police and armed force in wrongfully involved Jammu and Kashmir.