LAHORE - Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said that the government had taken concrete steps to get the country out from economic turmoil. Talking to newsmen in Lahore on Wednesday, he said the focus of our government was on real problems facing the people. The Minister said that the rule of law was the hallmark of the incumbent government. Shibli Faraz said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf team was united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said opposition parties wanted an NRO in the name of reforms in NAB laws but the government would not spare any corrupt element and would not let the corrupt escape the process of accountability. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz said that Pakistan would continue to raise its voice for the innocent Kashmiri people despite world’s silence over the atrocities being committed in Kashmir. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively raised the issue of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir during his speech at UN General Assembly and had highlighted the issue at various international fora to bring the world’s attention to genocide of Kashmiris being committed by Indian forces.