PESHAWAR - The shopkeepers of Meena Bazaar staged a protest on Wednesday as the bazaar was sealed in presence of heavy police and army contingents while Eid-ul-Azha was just around the corner.
Speaking to The Nation, Anjuman Tajran KP President Malik Meher Elahi said it was unfair to seal Meena Bazaar, which was one of the busiest and famous markets of the provincial capital, just days before Eid.
An official said that shopkeepers gathered when the deputy commissioner along with his staff tried to seal the market.
The traders staged protest and said they should be allowed to work as it was their peak days of business.
The traders’ leader, Malik Meher, rejected the report that the officials were taken hostage by the protesters.