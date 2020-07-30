Share:

PESHAWAR - The shopkeepers of Mee­na Bazaar staged a pro­test on Wednesday as the bazaar was sealed in presence of heavy police and army contingents while Eid-ul-Azha was just around the corner.

Speaking to The Na­tion, Anjuman Tajran KP President Malik Me­her Elahi said it was un­fair to seal Meena Ba­zaar, which was one of the busiest and famous markets of the provin­cial capital, just days be­fore Eid.

An official said that shopkeepers gathered when the deputy com­missioner along with his staff tried to seal the market.

The traders staged pro­test and said they should be allowed to work as it was their peak days of business.

The traders’ leader, Malik Meher, rejected the report that the officials were taken hostage by the protesters.