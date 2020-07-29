Share:

KARACHI-Philip Morris Pakistan has announced its support to establish a recycling facility as part of its anti-littering efforts. Under the project, the not for profit organization Network of Organizations Working with People with Disabilities, Pakistan (NOWPDP) will establish a plastic recycling facility while building the capacity of persons with disabilities, one of the most vulnerable minorities. The project will also empower PWDs through inclusion in economic activities while addressing the serous civic issue of littering which impacts diverse locations—from streets and city parks to beaches and oceans.

The recycling facility will ensure responsible waste management by collecting, storing and converting PET plastic into items of daily usage such as, plastic tiles, coasters and small planters. NOWPDP will also train and employ Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) for waste collection and processing. Once the facility is operational, NOWPDP will run Anti-Littering campaigns for plastic collection throughout the city of Karachi.

According to Omair Ahmed, CEO NOWPDP, “Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in terms or economic empowerment would open up many avenues in all aspects of their life. This project would in the long term also facilitate change in mindsets and standard of living of individuals from families of persons with disabilities, low-income communities, individuals engaged through the production process, awareness campaigns and community outreach.”

Commenting on the partnership, Sadia Dada, Director Communications, shared, “The natural environment should remain unspoiled, beautiful, and litter-free. The occurrence of littering—whether of cigarette butts or other waste—varies across the world, but, in general, it is linked to behavioral attitudes and availability of a waste disposal infrastructure. Changing the habit of littering requires action across three areas: awareness, disposal infrastructure, and social enforcement. We are glad to add our voice in the fight against littering and for sustainability, financial-inclusion and economic empowerment of persons people with disabilities.”

Sadia added, “We are ready to work with authorities, anti-littering organizations, and other relevant stakeholders to achieve the greatest impact. Littering isn’t an issue unique to us or our products. Myriads of businesses and organizations and individuals have been tackling the problem for years. We’re simply adding our voice and efforts to the fight.”

Globally, PMI is also recycling its waste, implementing green design guidelines, promoting the circular economy, and contributing to global efforts to reduce environmental impacts. PMI’s global commitment is to achieve at least a 50 percent reduction of the plastic litter from our products by 2025 (vs. 2021).

Established in 2008, NOWPDP’s mission is to promote an inclusive society through holistic and sustainable endeavors in the areas of education and economic empowerment.