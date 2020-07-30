Share:

LAHORE/KARACHI - Prime Minister Imran Khan in a tweet on Wednesday has asked Army and Chairman NDMA Muhammad Afzal to imediately reach Karachi and start cleanliness drive after the rains.

Rains caused havoc in Karachi recently. Prime Minister has asked him to start cleanliness drive.

He has asked NDMA Chairman to immediately present a report.

Meanwhile, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail also met Prime Minister in Islamabad and discussed various issues related to Karachi. In a related development, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that in order to meet rain emergency requirements he had released Rs 463 million for cleaning of storm-water drain and other related expenditures.

In a statement issued here from CM House on Wednesday, the CM Sindh said that on July 17, 2020 an amount of Rs 200 million was released as special Grant-in Aid for critical emergency actions to mitigate monsoon risk under Solid Waste Emergency & Efficiency Programme (SWEEP) throughout Karachi and placed at the disposal of secretary Local Government.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that another Rs 229 million has also been released on July 2, 2020 for cleaning of Nallahs and monsoon preparation in different districts of the province.

NDMA Chairman asked to immediately reach port city and send back a report

He added that out of Rs 229 million, Rs 30 million has been released to Commissioner Karachi for removal of garbage and debris, Rs 70 million to commissioner Hyderabad, Rs 20 million to commissioner Larkana, Rs 31 million to commissioner Mirpurkhas, Rs 38 million to commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Rs 40 million to commissioner Sukkur and Rs 4 million for cleanliness/de-silting of Saddi Town/ Mehran drain. He added that that was why this time saddi Town was flooded. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that another Rs 90 million were being given to commissioner Karachi for rain emergency related works.

The chief minister said that the impression being given by some `responsible’ persons that the funds had not been released, was totally wrong and unfounded. “We have been investing in the city for rain emergencies, cleaning of nallas and other such works,” he said and added that under World Bank projects these drains would be lined, their culverts would be improved and all choking points and historical bottlenecks would be repaired for smooth flow of rain water.

Separately, while addressing a meeting, to review issues related to energy and progress of development in merged areas of the province held in Islamabad Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that development of merged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the prime priority of the government and timely provision of allocated funds for infrastructural development of these areas would be ensured.

The Prime Minister directed NEPRA to resolve all issues regarding enforcement of wheeling regime as soon as possible in consultation with all stakeholders. He also directed to ensure provincial representation in all energy related Boards of Directors.

He issued directions to Power, Finance Ministries, Federal Bureau of Revenue and Provincial Government to devise a mechanism regarding payment of net hydel profits.

Referring to the Chashma Right Bank Canal project, the Prime Minister directed that the feasibility of this important project of socio-economic development, particularly for agricultural sector, should be completed in six months.

The meeting was attended by Ministers Asad Umar, Umar Ayub Khan, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and federal and provincial officials of relevant departments.

The meeting discussed the pace of development work in merged areas, expenditure in fiscal year 2019-20 and allocated budget for the current financial year.

Members of the National Assembly belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar and Malik Muhammad Ehsanullah Tiwana Wednesday separately called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to PM office media wing.

During the meeting, they discussed matters pertaining to legislation and their respective constituencies.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government’s steps for Southern Punjab are aimed at giving people of the area representation and empowering them so that their problems are resolved at their doorsteps. The Prime Minister directed for constituting a committee to be chaired by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, which will meet Punjab Chief Minister and discuss the issues related to administrative affairs of the province.