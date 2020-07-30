Share:

ISLAMABAD-Police have arrested 15 outlaws including seven absconders from various areas of the city and recovered weapons and valuables from their possession, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

According to him, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has ordered crackdown against criminals especially drug pushers. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Uddin Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate the efforts to curb the crime and drug pushing activities across the city and said that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

Margalla police team apprehended a bike lifter namely Azhar Khan and recovered stolen motorbike from him. Secretariat police arrested an accused Ibrahim and recovered stolen valuable from him. Kohsar police arrested accused Mumraiz and recovered one bottle wine from him. Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Waqar Ahmed and recovered 20 litre alcohol from him. Tarnol police arrested accused Nasir Ahmed and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Industrial Area police arrested Haris Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Khanna police arrested accused Rukhtaj and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him. Nilor police arrested accused Yasir Mehmood and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation was underway.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.