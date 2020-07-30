Share:

ISLAMABAD-Police along with other law enforcement agency conducted raid in sector E-11 and nabbed a fraudster involved in minting money from people by offering them fake appointment letters against various government jobs, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

Police also seized fake official cards, stamps and a vehicle with official number plate, he said adding that case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was on.

According to him, a police team of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) headed by DSP Hakim Khan including Assistant Sub-Inspectors Sadheer Ahmed Abbasi, Irfan Ullah along with personnel of an intelligence agency nabbed a proclaimed offender wanted in various fraud cases. He was wanted to law enforcers in cheque dishonour cases,

impersonating himself as government official of various government departments to mint money from people and also extortion activities. He has been identified as Nadeem Khan s/o Mewa Khan resident of sector E-11/3 and permanent resident of Tehsil Barya District Nowshera Feeroz Sindh.

Law enforcers also recovered a vehicle with fake number plate, wireless sets, shackles, fake stamps of 28 government departments, fake service cards, fake number plates and fake weapons license.

During the preliminary investigation, he confessed to loot people after installing fake red colour number plate on his vehicle. Cases have been registered against him at Kandkot police station and Islamabad Golra police station.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance of CIA police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the team members.