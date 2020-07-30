Share:

President Dr. Arif Alvi has urged the nation to observe precautionary measures and follow Standard Operating Procedure during Eid Days to contain spread of Corona Pandemic.

In his message on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha on Thursday, he said that corona cases have significantly been declined in the country due to effective smart lock down policies and discipline by the public. He asked the citizens to avoid going to crowds and cattle markets as more caution is required enable us to defeat the epidemic completely.

The President said the government has adopted targeted smart lock down and poor-friendly policies and provided financial assistance to deserving families at their door step through Ehsaas program so they could stay at home and follow SOP's. He urged that people to observe social distance and wear masks during Eid prayers and sacrificing animals and shopping and avoid hand shaking and hugging.

He also asked the aged people to offer Eid prayers at home and avoid going to masques and gatherings as well.