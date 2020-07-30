Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that promotion of construction sector is one of the top priorities of government to minimize adverse impacts of Corona pandemic on the national economy, accelerate the economic process and create job opportunities in the country. He was addressing weekly meeting of National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction and Development in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister said all possible facilities are being provided to the construction sector and business community should take full advantage of these incentives. He asked business community to invest in this sector, assuring them all possible cooperation from the government in this regard. He directed all Chief Secretaries to take strict action against government officials who are creating obstacles in fulfilling government priorities.

The meeting, which was also attended by a delegation of the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan, reviewed incentives given by the government and progress of activities after the government's announcements for construction sector. The delegation assured the meeting to start various projects within four months in construction sector which will create economic activities worth 1370 billion rupees.

These projects include construction of about 100,000 residential units in the country. Lauding the initiative of launching Web Portal by Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces to streamline the application process for NOC's and other approvals, the Prime Minister directed to provide one-window facility and similar portal in other provinces including AJK and Gilgit Baltistan. He said the helpline at federal level should play its due role in ensuring timely provision of facilities like electricity and gas in the new housing units, housing colonies and commercial buildings.