PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Infor­mation and Local Govern­ment Kamran Bangash on Wednesday said pro­vision of clean drinking water, best sanitation ser­vices and other facilities to the people was top pri­ority the government.

Bangash was talking to Special Assistant for Mines & Minerals Arif Ahmadzai at Local Gov­ernment Secretariat Pe­shawar. Arif Ahmadzai briefed Kamran Bangash on issues related to Tehsil Municipal Administration Shabqadar and Assistant Director Local Govern­ment Office Charsadda.

Ahmadzai said that Shabqadar Tehsil was be­ing neglected in many is­sues including drainage, clean drinking water, con­struction of roads and rehabilitation of public health but the government was paying special atten­tion to the current issues.

Elaborating on financial issues of Tehsil Municipal Administration Shabqa­dar and Assistant Direc­tor Local Government Of­fice, he said the municipal administration was facing financial challenges which needed to be resolved through special orders.