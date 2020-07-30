PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash on Wednesday said provision of clean drinking water, best sanitation services and other facilities to the people was top priority the government.
Bangash was talking to Special Assistant for Mines & Minerals Arif Ahmadzai at Local Government Secretariat Peshawar. Arif Ahmadzai briefed Kamran Bangash on issues related to Tehsil Municipal Administration Shabqadar and Assistant Director Local Government Office Charsadda.
Ahmadzai said that Shabqadar Tehsil was being neglected in many issues including drainage, clean drinking water, construction of roads and rehabilitation of public health but the government was paying special attention to the current issues.
Elaborating on financial issues of Tehsil Municipal Administration Shabqadar and Assistant Director Local Government Office, he said the municipal administration was facing financial challenges which needed to be resolved through special orders.