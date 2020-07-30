Share:

Keeping in view the positive engagement and response of the company, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Saturday lifted ban on the most popular online game Player Unknown’s Battleground (PUBG).

According to the details, a meeting was held between PTA and legal representatives of Proxima Beta Pte Ltd (PB).

The officials of PB briefed the authority on response to queries raised by PTA with respect to controls put in place by PB to prevent misuse of the gaming platform.

PTA expressed its satisfaction on measures adopted by PB so far and emphasized on continued engagement and a comprehensive control mechanism.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, a spokesperson for PTA said that representative of the PUBG welcomed their feedback on the issue and assured that the concerns of PTA would be taken into account.