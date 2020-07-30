Share:

PESHAWAR - A man was shot dead in the court premises where he came to attend hearing in a blasphemy case on Wednesday. Peshawar police spokesman Alam Khan said the killer, identified as Faisal, fired shots at Tahir Ahmad Naseem, a resident of Pishtakhara area of Peshawar, killing him in the premises of an additional sessions judge court. Faisal surrendered to the police and said that he killed Tahir "because he had committed blasphemy by claiming prophet-hood" It may be mentioned here that in 2018, Sarband Police Station had registered a blasphemy case against Tahir. A local Mufti had later issued a fatwa against him.