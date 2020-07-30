Share:

LAHORE - On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a good governance council has been constituted with the view to improving delivery of services to the people.

Headed by the Chief Minister himself, the council will be comprised of Provincial Minister Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Yasmin Rashid, Yasir Humayun, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi, Advisor Asif Mehmood, MPAs including Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, Ayesha Ch, Malik Taimoor Masood, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Ch Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Latif Nazar and PTI’s Secretary Good Governance Committee Col (retired), Ijaz Minhas.

The CM chaired the maiden meeting of the Good Governance Council at his office and discussed solutions to public problems, bringing improvements in service delivery and good governance besides reviewing different proposals for effectively projecting government performance.

Addressing the meeting, the CM pointed out that different departmental reforms had been introduced during the last two years to provide the best services to the people.

The past rulers, he said, failed to do which the PTI has performed in a short span of time. “Instead of sitting in my office, I learn about ground realities by going to the field. I have visited Lahore at night for three hours and immediate action has been taken against the officials for showing negligence and dereliction of duty.

I will also conduct surprise visits to different districts and the government will go to every extent to ensure good governance”, the CM observed.

He asked the ministers and elected representatives to conduct visits and maintain liaison with the party workers. Buzdar emphasised that no one will be allowed to create any hurdle in the journey of public service and added that feedback received during such visits helps in solving public problems.

“The briefings given in air-conditioned rooms are different from the ground realities.

Solving public problems is my responsibility as a representative of the citizens”, the CM concluded.

Solution to public problems main focus of PTI govt: Shibli

Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday and discussed the matters of mutual interest. Both agreed to effectively project the government’s performance.

The CM observed that the PTI-led government’s two-year performance was much better than the last three decades. He noted the media played an important role in the projection of governmental performance adding that its constructive criticism guides the government in the right direction.

He maintained that indiscriminate accountability of the corrupt will ensure national development.

“The PTI government has done away with the tradition of gratuitous use of state resources because money is a sacred trust of the people which is being used on public welfare only”, the CM remarked.

Usman Buzdar viewed that the opposition parties’ collusion was aimed at protecting their interests. He said that an unnatural alliance was being created in the garb of APC.

He mentioned that these elements were unsuccessfully trying to protect their corruption and the APC will soon end in a fiasco.

The CM further stated the people were fully aware that the incumbent government was most transparent because the main agenda of the PTI-led government was to facilitate the citizens and to ensure ease of life for them.

“The government is the custodian of the rights of the citizens and no one will be allowed to make a dacoity on public interests”, he said.

Federal Minister Shibli Faraz stated that people were the best judge of the government’s performance and added that the solution to public problems was the main focus of the PTI government. He said the merit-based governance was a conspicuous hallmark of the government.

“The political orphans are ousted from the Pakistani politics and the opposition’s narrative has been fully exposed too”, he said, adding that the people had no interest in the defeated elements and the PTI was fully united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the politics of trust and honesty will prevail in the new Pakistan as the country was moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The loot of the past rulers ruined the economy but the PTI government has taken solid steps to wriggle the economy out of the quagmire of problems, he added.