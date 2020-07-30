Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday ordered to drop terrorism charges from the murder case of Asma Rani, a medical student, who was killed in Kohat in 2018 over refusing marriage proposal of a prime suspect.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam conducted hearing of the appeal of Mujahid Afridi to exclude the ATC charges from the case.

The Supreme Court in December last had had barred the anti-terrorism court in Peshawar from announcing the verdict.

It was April 2018 when Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court Waqar Ahmad Seth had ordered the transfer of the Kohat medical student case to anti-terrorism court in Peshawar. The prime suspect challenged that order before the apex court.

During the hearing, advocate Raja Amir adopted that the murder, as mentioned in the original FIR of the incident, took place owing to personal enmity. He said that there is no act of terrorism committed in the case. However, the lawyer of Asma’s father contended that she was brutally murdered in front of many people, which has caused terror among the masses.

Mujahid Afridi, son of a wealthy man and nephew of PTI district leader in Kohat, had apparently targeted Asma Rani on January 27, 2018 after she refused his marriage proposal.

Asma in dying declaration had accused Afridi of shooting her with the help of his brother and a friend. The prime suspect later fled to the UAE but was arrested after the Interpol issued his red notices on the request of Pakistani government. However, in March, 2018 he was brought back in the country.

Asma’s brother Muhammad Irfan had got a case registered against the suspected killers. Asma was a student of third year at the International Medical College, Abbottabad, and on the day of her killing, she had come to Kohat to spend weekend.