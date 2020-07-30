Share:

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Wednesday urged the government to take pragmatic steps for the development of small and medium scale industries and facilitate the small manufacturers.

The demand was made by SCCI President Maqsood Anwar during a luncheon hosted in honour of former secretary industries, and incumbent secretary relief, rehabilitation and settlement, Aamir Latif here at chamber house. Participants of the meeting praised the services of Aamir Latif and expressed hope that decisions taken under his leadership would help ac­celerate industrialization process in the province and stabilize the overall economy.

Maqsood Anwar urged the local government de­partment to exempt Small Industrial Estate Kohat Road Peshawar and Jamrud Industrial Estate from property tax. He also called for supplying electricity to all industrial estates on wheeling charges, besides the government should take proactive measures for improvement of infrastructure in small industrial es­tates and resolution of issues being faced by owners of the small manufacturing units.

The SCCI chief said that small factories were playing a pivotal role in provision of employment opportuni­ties. Besides establishment of new economic zones the government should also take steps for provision of fa­cilities in existing industrial estates, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Aamir Latif said that small scale manufacturing industries were playing a vital role in economic development. He said pro­vision of facilities to small industries was top priori­ties of the provincial government. He said for the es­tablishment of new economic zones in the province, the government was vigorously taking steps to re­solve the issues of existing industries and manufac­turers. He said that government and private sector were prerequisites for each other and industrializa­tion was essential to bring social economic develop­ment, prosperity and development.