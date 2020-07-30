Share:

The Senate on Thursday passed the Anti-Terrorism Act (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which is required to fulfil certain requirements of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to get the country off the grey list.

Earlier, the bill had been passed by the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice.

During the meeting chaired by Senator Javed Abbasi, the committee was told by government representatives that all the amendments in the bill were FATF’s demands.

To which the committee asked the government representatives to turn in a copy of the global watchdog's demands.

Briefing the committee members on the UN Security Bill, the Special Secretary said that the Asia Pacific and the FATF were monitoring the situation and understood that some changes were needed in domestic law.

According to details, both the bills were clause wise approved during the session chaired by Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

The National Assembly on Wednesday passed the Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2020 to get the country off the grey list.

While addressing the House, Law Minister Farogh Naseem had said that being a responsible nation state, Pakistan has to comply with the decisions of the International Court of Justice and the requirements of the FATF.