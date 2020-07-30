Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government on Wednesday announced an indefinite ban on the purchase of new cars. The provincial government also barred ministers, advisers and special assistants from buying new vehicles for coordinators and officers due to financial constraints. After the approval of the Sindh Cabinet, the Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary that the government was facing a tough challenge due to financial constraints so no new cars would be bought for now. However, approval would be sought from the Sindh Chief Minister himself for procurement of any vehicle on an emergency basis. Chief Secretary Secretariat said Sindh government had not purchased any vehicle since 2016 as old vehicles were being repaired and used by the Chief Secretary’s Secretariat, the TV channel reported.