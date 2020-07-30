Share:

SEHWAN - Sindh Minister for Auqaf and Irrigation, Suhail Anwar Siyal, said on Wednesday that all shrines in the province, including Hazrat Qalandar-Lal-Shahbaz, would be opened for public with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) after Eid-ul-Azha.

He said this while talking to media at Sehwan in Jamshoro district here on Wednesday. The minister also paid a visit to a Shrine Hazrat Qalandar-Lal-Shahbaz.

The government of Sindh had earlier decided to reopen the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalander for visitors under Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The decision was taken by Sindh government after consultation with the Auqaf department in May.

The shrine was closed on March 14 by the provincial government to stop the spread of deadly coronavirus.