Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 17 more patients of Coronavirus lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2,189 while 654 new cases emerged when 9,520 samples were tested raising the tally to 1,20,052.

This he stated in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The chief minister urged people of Sindh to stay safe particularly during the on- going days of Eid preparations.

Mr Shah said that 9,520 samples were tested which detected 654 cases that constituted seven percent current detection rate. He added that so far 7,37,639 tests have been conducted which detected 1,20,052 cases all over Sindh that constituted overall 16 percent detection rate.

Mr Shah said that overnight 17 more patients died lifting the death toll to 2,189 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate. He added that 555 more patients recovered raising the number of cured patients to 1,09,544 that constituted 91 recovery rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that currently 8,319 patients were under treatment, of them 7,810 in home isolation, 12 at Isolation centers and 497 at different hospitals. He added that condition of 407 patients was stated to be critical, including 68 who had been shifted to ventilators.

The CM said that out of 654 new cases of corona, 335 have been detected from Karachi, they include 95 from South, 70 East, 65 Central, 46 Malir, 42 West and 26 Korangi.

He added that Hyderabad has 22 new cases, Badin 21, Umerkot 18, Ghotki and Kashmore 17 each, Shikarpur and Tando Allahyar 16 each, Jamshoro 13, Matiari 12, Thatta 11, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Tando Mohammad Khan nine each, Mirpurkhas eight, Sukkur 7, Qamber six, Larkana five, Dadu four, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Naushehroferoze and Sujawal three each.