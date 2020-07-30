Share:

Punjab Higher Education Minister, Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz has coordinated to encourage the understudies in the wake of corona virus circumstance.

The commonplace clergyman and Pro Chancellor was taking to Vice Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob who approached him at his office in Lahore on Thursday.

Matters identifying with online scholastic exercises, authoritative and formative undertakings were examined during the gathering.

The Minister prompted the Vice Chancellor to guarantee the Islamia University of Bahawalpur's cooperation in worldwide college rankings, for example, Times Higher Education and QS rankings.

Prof. Athar Mahboob informed him about continuation of online classes and lead of assessments. He likewise advised him about social duty endeavors of the University particularly during Corona Virus emergencies.

Raja Yasir Humayun applauded the commitment of the University in financial inspire of the locale.