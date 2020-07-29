Share:

LAHORE-President of University of Management & Technology (UMT) Ibrahim Hasan Murad met with Punjab Forest Minister Muhammad Sibtain Khan here at office of Punjab Forest Department, Lahore. Director UMT department of Agriculture and Food Technology Dr Nauman Khalid and Advisor to President UMT General (R) Javed Hassan accompanied him. The meeting was also attended by Forest Secretary Punjab Captain (r) Muhammad Asif and senior leadership of forest department. President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that UMT can play a vital role in capacity building of Forest employees. He offered the academic services of UMT forest research centre for development of Punjab Forest Department. He also expressed that Forest Department is our national asset and UMT considers it a national duty to improve economics values of this department. He expressed his desire to build the capacity of forest officers and staffs on forestation issues as well as on social skills to make sure joint planning and management of forests and wildlife resources.

Further Ibrahim Murad expressed that in order to ensure real economic, development especially in education sector is need of the hour. He also said that UMT and Punjab forest department considered establishing a research centre to promote standardized and harmonized scientific forest planning to meet International Obligations and capitalize Opportunities.

Director UMT department of Agriculture and Food Technology Dr. Nauman Khalid gave brief presentation to Forest Minister and told that how UMT can play its best role in the development of Forest department. Dr. Nauman also told that with the collaboration of Forest Department, UMT forest research centre will set up models of Botanical and zoological gardens of international standards with multi-purpose facilities.