Share:

KASUR - Chunain police reg­istered case against a woman for killing her husband.

Police said on Wednesday that Sala­mat r/o Kandokhara informed police that his sister-in-law Nazia bibi gave poisonous food to his brother Iqbal (45) and killed him.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body to civil hospital for autopsy, while fur­ther investigation was underway.