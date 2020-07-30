Share:

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday said people should follow the government’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOP's) on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha to control spread of corona virus pandemic.

This was stated by him while addressing a ceremony in connection with Coronavirus titled ‘Jazba-e-Khidmat’ in Quetta.

Amanullah Yasinzai said people should celebrate Eid with simplicity and adopt all precautionary measures against corona pandemic. Governor Balochistan paid rich tribute to those who played frontline role in the war against COVID-19.