



KARACHI : In an operation, Rangers and police recovered an individual from his captors and arrested 5 kidnappers and a target killer.Police sources also said that 2 dead bodies were also found from various parts of the city. According to the source, rangers conducted a target search operation in Liyari area and rescued a man named Sarfaraz who was kidnapped from Baldia town a day earlier. During the raid five criminals belonging to Liyari gang were also arrested and arms were recovered. Police held a man named Sajid from the area of Natha Khan. Police claimed that the criminal admitted killing six people including four policemen. Sajid would be presented before the media in a press conference. A dacoit was killed in a police encounter while his accomplice managed to escape.Police source told that a body was found in a gunny bag from the area of Gulshan Mamaar, whose identity could not be ascertained while another body bearing bullet wounds was also found.CM REVIEWS PERFORMANCE OF LAW DEPARTMENT: Sindh Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah chaired a meeting to review performance of Law Department. Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Ayaz Soomro, Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Chief Secretary Raja Muhammad Abbas, Advocate General Abdul Fatah Malik, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Syed Suhail Akbar Shah, Principal Secretary to C.M. Alamuddin Bullo, IG Police Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Shah, Secretary Law Ghulam Nabi Shah and others attended the meeting. The chief minister emphasized upon Investigation Officers to present the culprits / criminals in the court with strong evidences and proofs so that they could be punished as per law. He maintained that due to concerted efforts of the law-enforcement agencies the crime rate is decreasing gradually. He further said that during his yesterdays surprise visit of the different old city areas including the main business centres, the people, traders and vendors seemed satisfied with the measures taken by the LEAs to curb the menace of crime and extortion (bhatta). He also stressed for better liaison and coordination with law officers, Police Officers and Investigation Officers to deal with the cases in a proper way.