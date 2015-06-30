Pak Elektron to issue 40m shares to NBP

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Pak Elektron has decided to issue 40m shares to National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to swap its Rs3.2b debt into equity. As per the given formula, market price of the company should be Rs108 in order to retire all debt of NBP of Rs3.2bn at Rs79 issue price of new shares. If this happens, earnings of existing shareholders will have dilution impact of around 4.0-5.0%. The company will be able to retire Rs2.4b of its debt for 40m shares and remaining Rs793m will be outstanding. These shares will be issued to NBP as other than right issue in order to settle its old loan. To recall, PAEL restructured its debt in 2009-11 due to significant liquidity constraints primarily driven by low business activity and cash flow issues.

lenders except NBP (largest lender at that time) allowed 2-year grace period to PAEL. Restructuring of loans provided breathing space to the company.

PAEL is the pioneer manufacturer of electrical goods in Pakistan. In 1956, the company was set up by Malik Brothers, in technical collaboration with M/s AEG of Germany (AEG), to manufacture transformers, switchgear, and electric motors.

Al Meezan Funds interim cash

dividend announced

LAHORE (PR): Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd is pleased to announce interim cash dividend for the unit holders of Al Meezan Mutual Fund (AMMF), Meezan Balanced Fund (MBF) and MCF up to June 25, 2015. AMMF is a Shariah compliant equity fund with one of the longest track record in private sector of Pakistan. The fund has declared an Interim cash dividend of Rs. 0.68 per unit i.e. 6.80pc of the par value of Rs. 10/- each and 4.89pc of the opening Ex-NAV as of July 1, 2014 of Rs. 13.90/-. MBF is Pakistan’s first Shariah compliant Balanced fund. The fund has declared an Interim cash dividend of Rs. 0.80 per unit i.e. 8.00pc of the par value of Rs. 10/- each and 5.99pc of the opening Ex-NAV as of July 1, 2014 of Rs. 13.35/-.

Meezan Cash Fund (MCF) is Pakistan’s first and the largest Shariah compliant open-end money market fund. The fund has declared an Interim cash dividend Rs. 3.70 per unit i.e. 7.40pc of the par value of Rs. 50/- each and 7.39pc of the opening Ex-NAV as of July 1, 2014 of Rs. 50.07/-.

IT exports witnessing 40pc growth per year

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Information Technology industry with almost US $ 2 billion annual exports is registering 35-40 pc per year growth and making a viable contribution to national economy. The IT exports have grown by more than 11 times over a last decade and are expected to reach $ 6b by 2020 with more attractive annual growth. Pakistan is fast becoming destination of choice for a significant number of international companies looking to relocate their operations offshore. The ready availability of skilled professionals, an appropriate IT infrastructure, and affordable rates for connectivity result in considerable time and cost-savings for entrepreneurs.

Sources at Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) on Monday enumerated the key features and said a skilled workforce of 110,000 English-speaking IT professionals, of which 24,000 are engaged in exports.

Nearly 1500 companies - two are listed on Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE), two on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ) and one on Dubai International Financial Exchange (DIFX).

Nine Software Technology Parks (STPs) are offering around 700,000 square feet of IT-enabled office space while seven multinational companies have 'Development Centers' in Pakistan.

With regard to some other features of Pakistan's IT industry, the sources said there are around 500 call centres with expertise in both inbound and out-bound calling including technical support and tele-marketing.

The sources said more than 150 companies are certified in standards such as ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and CMMI which guarantees the quality of their software development processes and products while many international IT companies are also operating in Pakistan.

They said since 2010, 25 Pakistani IT companies have won gold or silver awards at Asia Pacific ICT Awards (APICTA) in different categories including learning, e-health, e-government, security, supply chain management, communications, and financial applications which is a testament to immense IT potential of Pakistan.

Pakistan Steel Mill faces risk of complete shutdown

KARACHI (Staff Reporter): Pakistan Steel Mill production came to almost zero due to stoppage of natural gas since 10th June 2015. Repeated requests to the Federal Minister of Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqaan Abbasi and SSGC officials have not shown any positive response. Now since Blast Furnaces are being operated intermittently for one heat and then stopped, it has reduced the inside furnace temperature and lancing is being done by workforce by standing in front of furnaces in prevailing extreme hot weather. However, continuous gas stoppage will cause water leakages from the coolers of furnaces which will lead to extensive damage to huge furnace structure and may shut the plant completely.

A closed plant was revived after government bailout in April 2014 and brought into production by dedication, skill and hard work of PSM engineers and its workforce has been threatened with complete damage risk and ultimate closure. The stoppage of gas since 10th June 2015 has already made steel making and rolling of slab impossible and now the only remaining producing unit i.e. Blast furnace is also at a risk of severe damage and ultimate closure due to gas stoppage.

Furthermore, financial loss due to zero production has mounted to the highest level which had been considerably reduced by achieving an average of 27-30pc CAPU during last 8 months.

Oil slides on Greek default fears

SINGAPORE (AFP): Oil prices fell in Asia Monday tracking the sell-off in global equity markets on fears of a Greek debt default, analysts said. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate for August delivery fell 82 cents to $58.81 while Brent crude for August eased 70 cents to $62.56 in late-morning trade. Asian equity markets and the euro were facing sell-offs at the start of the week after cash-strapped Greece broke off deadlocked talks with creditors over the weekend, despite a June 30 due date of a massive repayment to the International Monetary Fund. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called a surprise July 5 referendum on the creditors' latest bailout proposal, and on Sunday shut banks until July 6 and imposed capital controls throughout the country to avoid flight of cash.

The EU and IMF responded by rejecting a request to extend Greece's bailout beyond the June 30 deadline, meaning it will default on a key payment and possibly crash out of the eurozone.

"With the Greek government's decision to pursue a referendum set for July 5, risk aversion has returned and is likely to persist this week," Singapore's United Overseas Bank said in a commentary.

Daniel Ang, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore, said the weakening euro "could see crude prices continue to drop, similar to what we have seen at market open".

Dealers are also waiting to see if Iran and major world powers can reach a deal on curbing Tehran's nuclear programme by the end of the month that would allow Western powers to remove sanctions, paving the way for more Iranian crude to hit the already oversupplied international market.

A senior US official at the talks in Vienna would not say there was no chance of nailing down the accord by Tuesday, but admitted "it's fair to say the parties are planning to stay past (June 30th) to keep negotiating."