LAHORE - Two women passengers died shortly after a tree fell on an auto-rickshaw near Muslim League House on Monday. The rickshaw driver, however, luckily survived the accident.

Both the sisters, identified 50-year-old Rehana and 45-year-old Shabana, were going to mourn the death of their relative on an auto-rickshaw. As the residents of Sheesh Mahal reached near Muslim League House on the Sundas Das Road, a tree fell on the three-wheeler they were travelling in. Both the women sustained head injuries and expired on the spot.

An eyewitness said that a roadside tree fell on the rickshaw during windstorm. “The tree fell straight on the heads of the women and they died instantly,” he told this scribe.

The family members rushed to the spot after informed about the deaths. Later on, the Race Course police reached the spot and handed over the bodies to the family.

FOUND DEAD: A 40-year-old man was recovered dead from Tibbi City police precincts on early Monday. The man, unidentified so far, was lying dead near Texali Chowk as the investigators reached the spot.