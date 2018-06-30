Share:

ISLAMABAD - A contract to launch ‘Made in Pakistan’ portal would be signed soon for promoting locally manufactured handicrafts and for reaching the national and international markets.

An official of Universal Service Fund (USF) told APP here Friday that the modalities of the project had been finalised and the contract would be signed after fulfilling some formalities.

She said, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication was encouraging future of e-commerce in the country by accelerating the growth of the under-served and un-served artisans, sellers, and suppliers for boosting the economy.

The initial categories of small and medium enterprises and artisans selected for e-commerce included leather, furniture, carpets and apparel, she added. Through this project the artisan craft would strengthen, ultimately preserving the culture, creating cohesion, digitally enabling the artisans and increasing the gross domestic product of the country, she said.

The project aims to provide technology and training to 50,000 artisans and bringing them online on the ‘Made in Pakistan’ portal. The project would make the artisan community reach their full potential and make a significant impact on the country’s economy, she added.

It would also create an opportunity for Pakistan to propel to the higher-income country, she said.