Islamabad - Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has issued notices to 57 food outlets during its crackdown on violation of hygiene and sanitation rules.

Talking to APP, ICT’s spokesperson Khalid Mehmood informed that the district health and food departments’ teams had conducted 215 inspections of food outlets and sealed two food outlets for non-compliance with the food laws.

The teams have also submitted challans of 23 food outlets in the court on account of non-compliance of food safety laws.

These teams also seized 123 broken and dirty utensils and confiscated 35 liters non branded ketch-up, Khalid added.

The Drug Inspector sealed one drug outlet for violation of drug act and sent two samples of medicine to the laboratory for analysis adding that the food and health departments directed food outlets to ensure compliance of food laws.