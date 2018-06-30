Share:

Islamabad -The Islamabad High Court (IHC) yesterday summoned Secretary Ministry of Defense and Director General (DG) Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) to appear before court in a petition against encroachments in the federal capital.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui conducted hearing of the petition wherein it had previously directed the ISI to clear the road in front of its office within a week. Justice Siddiqui directed the Secretary Defense and DG ISI to appear before the court in person on July 4 after deputy attorney general (DAG) sought time in this matter.

During the hearing, DAG Arshad Mahmood Kayani submitted before the court that the matter is being discussed at the highest level and in order to give schedule for clearance of Shahra-e-Suharwardy, removal of encroachments from green belt over land measuring 40 Kanal, approximate time may be granted.

Justice Siddiqui noted in his order, “Request is allowed. On said date i.e 4-7-3018, Secretary Ministry of Defense, along with Director General (DG) Inter Services Intelligence shall appear in person.”

The IHC bench also granted time till August 1 to private TV channels to shift their setups from residential areas. It added that officials from ICT administration, CDA and SSP Traffic shall appear before the court in order to make statement that what steps have been taken to remove the encroachments in sector G-8 Markaz and from street No 94 of sector I-8/4 Islamabad. The court also directed Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad to appear before it on the next date of hearing.

During the proceedings, Justice Shaukat Aziz also made humble appeal to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) not to pass personal or derogatory comments against judges of other courts as all the judges are equally worthy of respect.

He remarked that while CJP Mian Saqib Nisar has the right to set aside, modify or uphold the verdicts of other judges, he does not have the right to humiliate them.

Justice Siddiqui continued that if the CJ would not respect the subordinate courts then, they would also not be responsible for defending the institution. Judges who are ridiculed by the CJP will be bound to respond to the comments, which will be damaging to the judicial institution, Justice Siddiqui added.

He maintained that the CJ has no right to ridicule the judges in open court.