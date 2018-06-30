Share:

Rawalpindi - As many as 65 election monitoring officers on Friday took oath to help Election Commission of Pakistan to conduct general elections 2018 in a free, fair and transparent manner.

District Returning Officer and District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Khalid Nawaz administered oath from election monitoring officers. The ceremony was conducted in the office of district returning officer.

It was attended by Civil Judge Administration Azeem Akhter, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (retd) Saif Anjum, Regional Police Officer Fayyaz Ahmed Dev, Deputy Commissioner Umer Jehangir, City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Asher Iqbal and other senior officials of district administration and police.

District Returning Officer and District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Khalid Nawaz said that the duty of the monitoring officers would be keep eye on the violations of code of conduct issued by election commission of Pakistan.

He said that the monitoring officer would report about any violation to their respective district monitoring officer and inform election commission and after getting directives from the commission, the district administration would take action against the candidate and the party.

He asked the district administration to remove steamers, banners, posters which violate the code of conduct of election commission.

District Returning Officer and District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Khalid Nawaz said that the election commission had launched the awareness campaign to inform the people about the importance of the vote so the people would use their right to choose.

He said that transparent election was the duty and we had to fulfil the national duty without any discrimination.

He said that there was need to work to conduct fair and free elections for the larger interest of the country.