ISLAMABAD - The Accountability Court has summoned the Joint Investigation Team head on Panama Papers case, Wajid Zia, to appear before it on July 3 in the Al-Azizia corruption reference.

While making conclusive arguments, Advocate Amjad Pervez, the Defence Counsel of Maryam Nawaz and Captain (Retd) Muhammad Safdar in Avenfield Properties reference, stated that Shehbaz Sharif, Mian Sharif and Abbas Sharif were all three stakeholders in the Al-Taufiq case. He termed the Queen’s Bench judgement copy unacceptable evidence. He said that the judgment of Queens Bench has no linkage with the charge sheet as content of the judgement has no relevance to the charge sheet.

Amjad Pervez contended that the NAB produced a letter of Mazhar Raza Bangash in the court, adding there is an ambiguity relating to this letter as who will prove authenticity of this letter. A formal exercise was made on account of this letter in the NAB office, he added.

He also stated that on behalf of NAB, evidence of witness was produced on September 6, 2017, whereas NAB has already made a comparison of the affidavit of the subsequent witness on August 30. Mazhar Bangash stated in his statement that record was presented in a sealed envelope whereas NAB’s witness Zawar Manzoor had stated the envelope produced by Mazhar Bangash was not sealed, Amjad Pervez added. He also pointed out in the court that documents presented by Mazhar Bangash consisted of photo copies which could not be made part of judicial record as evidence.

Amjad Pervez informed the court that Shezi Naqvi whose affidavit was produced in the court has not appeared in this court, adding both the affidavits of Shezi Naqvi were made respectively in October 1999 and November 1999. Shezi Naqvi had categorically stated that he has no information about issues of Hudaibia and Al-Taufiq cases.

The Defence Counsel stated that report presented by Rehman Malik was not an official report. He said that Rehman Malik drafted this report at a time when he was on self-exile. On the report of Rehman Malik, DG FIA has also remarked that report of Malik could not be considered as departmental report. Coordination through letters was also made between FIA and DG NAB on that particular issue, Amjad Pervez said. He said there might be some association of Sharif Family with Avenfield apartments for some time but there remains no linkage of Nawaz Sharif with the London properties.

During yesterday’s proceeding, dialogues were also exchanged between Judge Accountability Court Muhammad Bashir, NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar and Defence Council Amjad Pervez. The Defence Counsel stated that he does not take a healthy diet as taken by Defence Counsel Khawaja Harris, adding that Harris was made free from the case earlier to get prepared for next hearings. On this, Judge Accountability Court Muhammad Bashir ordered to summon the witnesses on Tuesday. On this, hearing on Avenfield Properties Reference adjourned till Monday and summoned the JIT head, Wajid Zia on Tuesday in the Al-Aziziya Steel Mills Reference and from Tuesday Defence Counsel Khawaja Harris will cross-question Wajid Zia in the Al-Aziziya Steel Mills Reference.