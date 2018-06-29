Share:

KASUR-A meeting was held under the chair of District Returning Officer/Additional District and Sessions Judge Sajjad Hussain Sindhar to review the arrangements being made for the security of 2018 election on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner [DC] Rana Arshad, District Police Officer [DPO] Muntazir Mehdi, senior Civil Judge Shafaqat Ali, District Election Commissioner and other officers attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Sindhar advised the officers concerned to ensure all possible efforts for holding of free and fair elections. He directed the DPO to utilise all available resources for providing security to the people, coming to cast their votes at polling stations on Election Day. He vowed to strictly implement the code of conduct of Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP], warning that violators would be dealt with sternly.

On the other hand, DPO Muntazir Mehdi during a meeting with SDPOs and SHOs said that the police would ensure strict implementation of the ECP code of conduct. He said that arms exhibition, aerial firing and fireworks would not be tolerated. He warned that the police would take action against violators of the ECP code of conduct without any discrimination. “No one will be allowed to fasten banners at a public place. Banners will not be larger than fixed size. Administration will be informed 72 hours prior to a public meeting. Police will conduct intelligence-based search operations before elections to ensure foolproof security arrangements. Policemen will be flanked by volunteers who will be deployed after sophisticated training at District Police Lines.”

The DPO ordered the SHOs to launch a vigorous crackdown on outlaws of different categories. “Negligence and dishonesty on the part of police officials will not be tolerated. The police officials found guilty of torture of people in custody will face departmental action,” he warned. He urged the police officers to perform duty with honesty and dedication and help the needy ones. He also advised them to treat complainants politely at police stations.

Workers protest against

non-payment of salaries

A large number of labourers gathered outside a paper mills on Kot Radha Kishan Road to protest against non-payment of their one-year salary here the other day.

They blocked the road for vehicular traffic and shouted slogans against the mills owners for allegedly misbehaving with their workers.

During a media talk, the protesting workers alleged that the mills management had not paid their one-year salary and bonus. They lamented that they had run out of money due to non-payment of salary, adding that their families had been teetering on the brink of starvation.

On being informed of the road blockage, police reached the spot and installed razor wires at the entrance of the mills to prevent the workers from entering its premises.

The workers demanded the authorities concerned to order the mills management to pay their salaries so that they could feed their families.