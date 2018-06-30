Share:

KARACHI:- The Pakistan People’s Party has appointed former Senator Yousuf Baloch as Incharge of the Central Election Office of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for NA-246 in Lyari, Karachi.

Meanwhile, the PPP has also included Qasim Baloch, Abdul Karim Jatt, Abdullah Rahim Baloch as members of the Campaign Committee already formed under the Convenership of Nabil Gabol for NA-246, from where Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is contesting election to be held on July 25.–Staff Reporter

The party had earlier announced a 21 member committee headed by convener Nabil Gabol along with Rashid Rabbani as campaign manager in the constituency.

According to sources within PPP, the party had appointed Yousuf Baloch as the incharge of central election office in order to accommodate him in the constituency. He was earlier a member of committee headed by Nabil Gabol.

He is considered to be rival of Nabil Gabol and more close to the PPP leadership especially Asif Ali Zardari, they said adding that he was also among the top financer for the party in the area and also played his role in past for cracking deals between the gangwar and PPP.