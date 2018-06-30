Share:

BREDA - Pakistan faced their third defeat in the Hockey Champions Trophy when they were beaten by Belgium by 4-2 in Breda on Friday.

Pakistan opened the account through M Aleem Bilal who converted the penalty corner in the 11th minute to provide his team 1-0 lead. Briels Thomas then scored an equalizer in the 26th minute to make it 1-1. Just after two minutes, Aleem Bilal converted another penalty corner successfully to give Pakistan 2-1 edge once again but the lead couldn’t last long as Keusters Amaury slammed in an impressive field goal in the very next minute to square the things once again.

After that, Belgium players changed their game plan, which paid dividend as their attacking game plan not only pressurized the green shirts but also helped them win the game with a good margin of 4-2. Charlier Cédric converted the penalty corner successfully in the 51st minute while Aubel Florent netted the fourth and last one in the 54th minute through field goal to complete the rout for Belgium.

Pakistan team is now out of the race for medals after the 4-2 loss at the hands of Belgium. The green shirts will now play for the fifth position. In their last match, Pakistan won against second-ranked Argentina by 4-1, bouncing back after consecutive defeats against India, Australia and Netherlands. Six teams are taking part in this year's tournament, which is the last edition of the Champions Trophy. The tournament will be replaced by the Hockey Pro League (HPL) in 2019. Pakistan have three Hockey Champions Trophy titles under its belt, along with finishing as runner-up seven times in the tournament’s history.