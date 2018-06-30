Share:

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday issued notice to those cabinet members of caretaker government who have so far not submitted details of their assets. In a statement on Friday, the ECP said why not these cabinet members should be stopped from discharging their duties after failing to comply with section 230 of the Elections Act 2017.



Under section 230 of the act, caretaker members of all the federal and provincial governments are required to submit details of their assets as well as of their dependants within three days of assuming the office.



Caretaker Prime Minister and some members of his cabinet and caretaker chief ministers of KP and Punjab have already submitted details of their assets and liabilities to the Election Commission.–Staff Reporter