LAHORE (PR) Working class has urged the caretaker government to get recovered taxes and loans from the feudal lords and capitalists to raise national income instead of raising the prices of gas and electricity and petrol and control the devaluation of Pakistan rupee against dollar.

These demands were made in a meeting held Friday under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation at Bakhtiar Labour Hall Lahore.

The meeting was addressed by union leader Khurshid Ahmed general secretary along with Yousaf Baloch chairman, Robina Jamil president, Akbar Ali Khan addl secretary, Osama Tariq, Niaz Khan, Ch Khushi Muhammad Khokhar general secretary Punjab, Mehmood Butt, Ch Fayyaz, Saeed Gujjar, Javed Ahmad, Muzaffar Mateen, Ejaz Pehlwan, Saeed Malik and other representatives.

They said that the devaluation of rupee has been raising the prices of all the imported goods and items, thereby, giving rise to the price hike of essential commodities of common use.

They demanded the federal and the provincial government to raise the wages and pension of the workers alike the government and semi government employees engaged in the private sector in these high inflationary days which had not been raised this year in the federal and provincial budgets.