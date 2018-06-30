Share:

BEIJING - China has vehemently rejected the reported move by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) putting Pakistan on Global Funding Terrorism Watch List.

A spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Lu Kang at a weekly news briefing showed his strong Opposition to FATF’s move, stating Pakistan's efforts on the issue of counter-terrorism have not only been recognised by China but also by many countries in the international community.

“We have always believed that the great efforts and sacrifices made by the Pakistani government and people for the fight against terrorism are obvious to all. The international community must give full recognition and trust.

In recent years, Pakistan has actively taken measures to strengthen financial supervision and crack down on terrorist financing and made important progress.

China hopes that all parties will treat Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts objectively and impartially, instead of relying on criticism and pressure.

China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners, he said.

China is willing to continue to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in the anti-terrorism field, he added.

We do not make specific comments on the discussion of the Anti-Money Laundering Financial Action Task Force, he added.

The spokesman reiterated that Pakistan has made tremendous efforts and sacrifices for international counter-terrorism cooperation under its very difficult conditions.

The international community should treat Pakistan's efforts objectively and fairly, and give more recognition and support to the Pakistani side from the perspective of more effective and more effective international counter-terrorism cooperation, he added.