KARACHI - Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Fazal-ur-Rehman has directed KMC and other local bodies to ensure proper cleanliness and provision of necessary facilities in the area where polling stations would be set up.

This he said while talking to Mayor KMC Waseem Akhtar who called on him here at CM House on Friday.

The chief minister said that he has already directed the local bodies to keep their respective areas neat and clean and get all the roads and drainage system repaired, if required so that people could reach to their polling stations for casting their vote without any problem.

He said that most of the roads in the city have been reconstructed but in some of the streets and some lanes have over flowing gutters and carters in their roads. “I want all these dilapidated roads and gutter systems should be fixed before the polling day,” he said and added “We [caretaker set up] want to ensure that there should be good atmosphere everywhere in the province when polling are started.

Mayor Karachi assured the chief minister that he would ensure proper maintenance of roads and drainage system and would also coordinate with other local bodies working in the city for cleanliness and repair works.

He told the chief minister that the cleaning work of nalas and storm water drains have been started and within next few days the work would be completed. “This would develop over impact on the disposal of waste water in the city,” the Mayor said.

CM VISITS SCHOOL

Caretaker Chief Minister Fazal-ure-Rehman visited SMB Fatima Jinnah Government Girls School, Garden on Friday and lauded the efforts of Shahzad Rai for making the school a model institution.

He visited different classes, computer and science labs and such other facilities Mr Rai has established in the school through his personal efforts. He also gone through the text books content taught there at pre-primary level and termed it impressive and easy for the children to understand and pick up.

Shahzad Rai briefed the chief minister about the modern teaching methods adopted at the school and told him the problems he was facing to further improve the school’s academic side. The chief minister assured him that he would support him and all his issues would be settled so that quality education could be provided there to the children.

CM MEETS GERMAN ENVOY

Caretaker Chief Minister Fazal-ur-Rehman met with Ambassador of Germany Mr. Martin Kobler here at CM House on Friday and discussed bilateral relation between the two nations, bilateral trade and on-going election atmosphere in the country. The ambassador was accompanied by Consul General of Germany in Karachi Mr. Ortwin Henning.

The chief minister presented memento, traditional ajrak and Sindhi caps to the visiting guests.