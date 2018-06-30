Share:

Allied Bank, AutoSoft Dynamics, Finja join hands

LAHORE (PR): Allied Bank has partnered with AutoSoft Dynamics and Finja to implement a complete branchless banking solution. This initiative marks another step in Allied Bank’s journey to provide an enriched customer experience through its digital banking ecosystem and support Pakistan’s National Financial Inclusion Strategy

The solution will provide easy access to banking services, including instant opening of accounts anywhere, anytime with no requirement to visit a bank branch. Furthermore, this solution unleashes innovative digital financial services especially for the unbanked masses. The signing ceremony was held at Allied Bank’s head office and was attended by senior executives of the bank and strategic partners.

“Allied Bank has always focused on providing a unique proposition to its customers through innovative and diversified technologies, building their confidence through convenient delivery channels. The bank has always strategically supported financial inclusion of the unbanked population” said Tahir Hassan Qureshi, CEO Allied Bank. Sadia Khan, CEO AutoSoft Dynamics, further commented, “We are delighted to join hands with Allied Bank for automation of their branchless banking platform. AutoSoft Dynamics has a successful track record of delivering innovative banking products in aggressive timelines. Our partnership with ABL further aligns with our vision to propel Pakistan’s banking industry into the digital age.”

Qasif Shahid, co-founder and CEO Finja, said: “At Finja, we are committed to building technology that adapts to customers’ lives instead of interpreting them. This is exactly why we have constructed this partnership which will allow people greater control over their everyday payments. These are exciting times for the financial services industry in Pakistan we are proud to partner with Allied Bank in this space.”

“We are excited to enter into the branchless banking arena. This will further expand Allied Bank’s product suite, allowing ease of access and usability for its customers and the unbanked community. Allied Bank is geared up to introduce new dimensions of digital banking and is progressively playing its role in the transition from conventional banking” said Sohail Aziz Awan, Chief Digital Banking on this occasion.

Scotland minister lauds contribution of Muslims

EDINBURGH (PR): First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon invited the Muslim community of Scotland for an Eid Milan Party at Bute House, the First Minister’s official residence and home of the Scottish government.

She praised the Muslims community for the contribution they had made to Scottish society and the valuable contribution they continue to make. The event was organised by the Scottish government, Scottish National Party (SNP) regional organiser Qasim Hanif and Scots Asian president Ch Abdul Majid. The event was attended by top Muslim business leaders, lawyers, professors, civil servants, police officers and other key people in the Muslim community in Scotland.